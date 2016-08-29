Bellevue volunteers work to make a difference in Memphis

From school football fields, free dental work, to homeless shelters, close to 1,000 volunteers from Bellevue Baptist Church hit the streets on a quarterly basis to make a difference in Memphis. Saturday, the volunteers were back at work.

"It was really birthed out of the heart of our pastor Steve Gaines," Bellevue Local Missions Director, Ben Taylor, said.

Taylor said the church was taking a love offering to help those in need with things like utility bills or rent. But, Gaines had a larger vision.

"In 2007, he wanted our love offering to go toward loving our city," Taylor said.

In 2008, Bellevue Loves Memphis was created.

One of the first big purchases the church made toward the project was a Mobile Dental Clinic.

"So far, we have been able to give $3 million dollars worth of free dental work to the people of the city of Memphis," Taylor said.

Since January 2011, the church has worked on 483 projects with over 10,000 volunteers and given 59,000 hours of work toward painting, construction, yard work, and various projects throughout the city.

This weekend the volunteers were at areas such as the Target House, Baptist Student Center, Memphis Union Mission, and many others, all in an effort to help in whatever way they could.

From feeding those in need to praying with individuals, Taylor said it's all about serving others.

"The whole heart of it is to get our members out from behind the walls of the church and into our community," Taylor said. "We appreciate the opportunity to serve our city and it really is a blessing."

