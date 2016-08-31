Tropical Storm Hermine forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression Nine has officially become "Hermine."

After churning in the Gulf of Mexico for days, signs of strengthening are being seen as the main area of storms moves Northeast toward the Florida coast. Wednesday morning, tropical storm warnings were issued along the Florida Gulf Coast from Panama City in the panhandle to areas just North of Tampa. A hurricane watch was issued for roughly the same area.

Hurricane hunter aircraft reported back that winds are now sustained at 40 mph.

As the system continues to move toward land, storm surge will be a big threat, with large waves and beach erosion possible. There is potential for extremely heavy rainfall as well, which could lead to flooding. A bit of good news? The system is expected to pick up in speed as it moves North and East, so that may limit the widespread flooding. Either way, 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible before all is said and done.

After Florida, the exact track remains to be seen, but we could see it hug the East coast, creating a wet, stormy, and wicked weekend of weather from the Carolinas to areas just south of NYC. We’re keeping an eye on it!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

