$75,000 grant awarded to Catholic Charities of West TN

More people in need of a little help and a hand up will be able to receive assistance thanks to a grant received by the Catholic Charities of West Tennessee (CCWTN).

CCWTN announced on Wednesday it received $75,000 through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

The grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and coordinated by the United Way of the Mid-South.

"These funds will be used in Shelby County for food purchases, utility assistance, and rental assistance," Michael D. Allen, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of West Tennessee, said. "Clients of our St. Sebastian Veterans Services, Genesis Homeless Services, Fig Tree Emergency Services, and Immigration Services programs will all benefit from this grant."

The St. Sebastian Veterans Services is a program that focuses on veterans who are either homeless or at risk of being homeless. It provides case management, financial counseling, and employment counseling.

The Fig Tree Emergency Services provides emergency services to the homeless and impoverished families in West Tennessee. Those services include a food pantry (which includes a mobile food pantry), clothes closet, Operation Bare Necessities, No Hungry Senior, and more.

Genesis Homeless Services is a new program launched by Catholic Charities of West Tennessee and focuses on providing a needs assessment, temporary financial assistance, and case management services to individuals who have been diagnosed with a mental health issue or homeless individuals who have alcohol and drug related issues. This program focuses primarily on those who are at least 65 years old.

Catholic Charities of West Tennessee also provides a host of services for immigrants. Immigration services offered through CCWTN include counseling services at an affordable cost and legal assistance for issues such as asylum applications, deportation, and U-Visa. CCWTN provides counseling and services for immigrants in naturalization and preparation classes, adjustment and status assistance, affidavit of support, translation services, travel documents, employment authorization documents, and more.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.