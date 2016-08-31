Chili's commits to raising $30M for St Jude children

Chili's Grill & Bar is making a commitment to raise some big funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The commitment to raise $30 million dollars for the children of St. Jude is part of the Chili's "Create A Pepper" campaign.

The funds raised will go toward helping advance the St. Jude School Program, which helps patients keep up with their school work during their stay at St. Jude....regardless if that stay amounts to a few months or a few years.

Chili's plans to proclaim September 21 as St. Jude Day at more than 1,300 restaurants throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The funds raised for St. Jude's School Program is a continuation of Chili's commitment to fight childhood cancer by giving to St. Jude.

According to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Chili's Grill & Bar became the first medical building on the hospital's campus to bear the name of a corporate partner because of the restaurant chain's dedication in helping the hospital fight cancer.

The Chili's Care Center opened in 2007 on the campus of St. Jude.

Chili's Grill & Bar has raised more than $58 million for St. Jude children since 2002.

