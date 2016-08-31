19th annual Heritage Festival comes to Ames Plantation

Over 150 folk artists, demonstrators, re-enactors, and musicians will bring history to life at the 19th annual Heritage Festival.

The annual festival is held at Ames Plantation in Grand Junction in Hardeman County. It's a combination of culture, history, and entertainment. Regardless of the reason for coming, it's sure to provide something to please everyone of any age.

The unique festival will have a wide range of music from gospel, blues, and string bands.

In addition, it will provide a diverse selection of 19th century skills and activities that will walk those in attendance back in time.

Visitors will be provided the chance to have hands-on opportunities and get their 'feel' of a different way of life. From picking cotton to goat milking, they will come away with having experienced a life before cell phones and iPads.

Additional demonstrators will showcase blacksmithing, kettle laundry, quilting, weaving, soap making, basket weaving, traditional pottery, and much more.

It will all be brought back to life in this popular and highly anticipated annual festival on October 8.

Admission to the event is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 4-16. Those ages 3 and under are free.

Ames Plantation is located off Buford Ellington Road. There is free parking and a shuttle service to the event.

