Bikes for Perfect Attendance seeks to help students stay in school

The District Attorney’s Truancy Reduction Program is giving 245 students a free bike on Saturday.

It's a program that has proven to decrease truancy rates. Now, it will return to Shelby County Schools this academic year.

The Bikes for Perfect Attendance program will once again be in play for SCS students.

This year's program kicked off Thursday at Winridge Elementary School.

Last school year, a total of 225 students received free bicycles after having perfect attendance at 14 Shelby County Schools.

The program is designed to identify at-risk students with excessive unexcused absences and provide assistance to them in order to help reduce truancy rates.

Since the Bike for Perfect Attendance started four years ago, truancy rates have declined each year at the participating schools.

The program is voluntary and matches truant students with trained mentors from the community who work with them and emphasize the importance of daily school attendance.

Last year's winners of the free bicycles were from Ford Road Elementary, Magnolia Elementary, Hawkins Mill Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary, Alton Elementary, Winridge Elementary, Chickasaw Middle, Hamilton Middle, Sherwood Middle, Hickory Ridge Middle, Ridgeway Middle, and Georgian Hills Middle.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich helped present the winners with their bicycles last year and commended the students on their achievement, as well as the parents and guardians.

“Even under the best of circumstances, achieving perfect attendance is not easy. The parents, grandparents, and guardians also should be congratulated."

