MPD: Man threatens woman, 4-year-old with shotgun

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he threatened a woman and her 4-year-old daughter with a shotgun.

According to Memphis police, Corie Jamal Bolden, 31, kicked open the woman's front door in the 1200 block of Marble after the woman had been involved in an argument with Bolden's girlfriend.

The victim told police she only knew Bolden as "Cory" and once inside her home, he pointed a shotgun at her face and said "b****, stop playing me before you come up dead."

The woman then told police that Bolden had turned the gun on her 4-year-old daughter and told the victim "and your baby too so there won't be no witnesses."

Police said Bolden fled the home without harming the woman or child.

He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

His next court date is scheduled for Friday, September 2.

