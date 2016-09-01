McDonald's manager fired, accused of pulling gun on customers over water

A McDonald's manager was fired after he pulled a gun on some customers who asked for water.

According to the police affidavit, a customer pulled up to the drive thru at McDonald's in the 5000 block of Summer Avenue with two of his friends in the car. The customer asked for four waters, even though there were three individuals in the vehicle.

The victim said he was told by the McDonald's employee, later identified as manager Theodore Bailey, 35, to pull forward and he would bring the waters out to him.

The victim pulled his car forward and Bailey came out with two waters instead of four and said he could have those. The victim asked if he could have some straws and Bailey told the man he "didn't have time to fool with them."

"Words were exchanged between the two parties and the unknown suspect proceeded to go to a nearby car and get out a gun," the affidavit stated.

The man said the gun was a black semi-automatic handgun and Bailey told the man and his friends to leave or he would pull the trigger.

The man said he was in fear of his life and he left the McDonald's.

A complaint was filed with corporate headquarters and the victims also contacted the police.

After police investigated and spoke with Bailey, he admitted to having pulled the gun on the customers, but said they were using racial slurs toward him and he pulled the gun because he was intimidated by them and afraid for his life.

McDonald's fired Bailey and he is facing an aggravated assault charge.

He has a $5,000 bond and is scheduled in court on Friday.

