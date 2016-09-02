Man robs store for 2 pair of tennis shoes

Memphis police are searching for a man who was determined to have a new pair of shoes.

Police said a man walked into Hibbett Sports in the 3600 block of Hickory Hill and chose two pairs of tennis shoes. After taking the shoes to the counter, he asked the clerk how much the shoes cost.

After the clerk told the man the price of the shoes, the man said he had to go to his vehicle to get his credit card and he would be right back.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police said the man returned to Hibbett Sports and pointed a black handgun at the clerk. He snatched the tennis shoes and ran from the business on foot.

The man is described as a black male in his late 20s, 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He was wearing a multicolored hat with fake dreads attached to it. He was also wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, brown pants, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

