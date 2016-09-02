Half of observation deck closed at Bass Pro

Some of the guests at Bass Pro Pyramid could receive a shock over the Labor Day Weekend as they look to get that coveted view of the Bluff City from atop the Pyramid.

Half of the observation deck at the Bass Pro Shops is closed.

Bass Pro officials said the side above the main entrance has been closed this week due to routine maintenance.

This leaves visitors throughout the course of the busy extended holiday weekend to enjoy only half of the observation deck.

According to officials, the other half of the deck is expected to be closed next week for maintenance.

