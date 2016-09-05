Man leads police chase, use of force ineffective

One man proved to be a handful for police after he was accused of stealing a car from Arkansas State University and leading officers on a chase through interstate traffic. After using two types of use of force and still unable to bring the man into custody, the officer caught a lucky break that helped him put the driver behind bars.

According to the police affidavit, officers saw the red Kia Soul that was reported stolen traveling at 90 mph on I-40 near Exit 24/25. The officer turned on the police lights and sirens and tried to stop the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop and continued going eastbound at around 80 mph into heavier traffic. The thick traffic forced the driver to slow down to around 75 mph.

The officer was eventually told to discontinue the pursuit due to safety. While the officer was trying to look for a place to turn around in the heavy interstate traffic, he managed to pass the vehicle and was able to stop the traffic after turning on the emergency lights.

The officer was able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle and get him out of the vehicle, who was identified as Andrew Rappe, 18.

According to the affidavit, he "appeared to be disoriented and unable to follow verbal commands."

When the officer tried to arrest Rappe, he resisted and ignored the commands of the officer.

The officer used a one-second burst of chemical agent to attempt to make the arrest and get Rappe to comply, but it had no effect. The officer used another burst that was still ineffective.

Rappe continued to resist the officer, according to the police record.

The officer then went to a second form of use of force, the baton. He used the ASP expandable baton and hit Rappe twice on the calf, but still, Rappe resisted arrest.

The officer then used another burst of chemical agent, which was still ineffective.

A federal agent was passing by the scene and stopped to help the officer. With the assistance of the federal agent, Rappe was placed under arrest.

He was evaluated by Fayette County EMS and refused medical care. He was taken to Regional One for medical clearance prior to being taken to Shelby County Jail.

Rappe is charged with Theft of Property $1,000-$10,000. He has a $60,000 bond and is scheduled in court September 6.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.