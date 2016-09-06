Falcon Ridge Farms honors, raises money for St Jude with corn maze

The annual corn maze at Falcon Ridge Farms in Toone is always a fun and exciting attraction at the center of the Fall Festival.

This year, the six acre corn maze features a logo near and dear to the hearts of those in the Mid-South, and many around the nation.

Falcon Ridge Farms' corn maze displays a St. Jude themed portrait. But, that's not all. Falcon Ridge is going the extra step and using the annual Fall Festival to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

According to their Facebook post, "St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We will be collecting donations during the Fall Festival to give back to St. Jude."

The farms said their goal is to raise awareness about all the wonderful things St. Jude is doing.

The Fall Festival also includes a tractor-drawn hayride, a pumpkin patch that offers families to pick their own pumpkins or one that is pre-picked, the cornbox where kids will have an adventure and a day of fun playing, pony rides, a petting zoo, and many other fun filled activities.

Falcon Ridge Farms is located at 22630 Highway 18 in Toone, TN.

The Fall Festival will be held from September 24-October 30.

