City of Bartlett celebrates 150 years with donor campaign

Instead of receiving presents on its birthday, the City of Bartlett is hoping to give a major gift: the gift of life.

Bartlett is celebrating 150 years of existence and, as a result, it is holding a 150 for 150 campaign.

The city is hoping to encourage 150 new donors to give blood at the Lifeblood's Bartlett Donor Center.

If you give blood, you will receive a t-shirt, a stadium cup, and get to sign a huge birthday card.

The campaign runs through September 16 at the center on Highway 64.

Happy Birthday to the City of Bartlett!

