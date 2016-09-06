Detectives release image of suspected auto thief

Do you know this man?

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected car thief.

SCSO posted the image on Facebook of a man they believe is responsible for stealing a car in Cordova two weeks ago.

They are asking for anyone who knows the identity of the man to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

