America's Got Talent hosts auditions in Memphis

America's Got Talent will host auditions in Memphis on February 4, 2016. (Source: NBC Universal)

What's your secret talent? Or is your talent not-so-secret? Maybe you juggle fire while riding a donkey? Or can you belt a tune better than Whitney Houston and Barbara Streisand put together?

America's Got Talent is looking for you! NBC's hit reality talent show will host auditions for its 12th season in Memphis, TN.

Everyone -- young and old -- is welcome to audition on February 4 at Cook Convention Center. All you have to do to get started is sign up to secure your audition time!

We can't wait to see a Memphian earn that golden buzzer! Good luck!

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.