Downtown visitors carjacked after giving man a ride

A man was arrested and accused of carjacking people he met in Downtown Memphis.

Police were informed of a carjacking Tuesday night at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Peabody Place.

The victim told officers an unknown man threatened him with a gun and took off in his Volvo S80 after he gave the suspect a ride.

The victim told police Eric Frazier, 40, got in the back seat of the car and started trying to steal things by stuffing items from the car under his clothing. The victim said he stopped the car and told the man to get out, but Frazier held his hand under his shirt, implying he had a gun.

The victims in the car then got out, and Frazier made his way to the driver's seat. He started driving north on Fourth Avenue toward Union Avenue.

Officers spotted the car heading south on Danny Thomas Boulevard. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect jumped out and ran down Georgia Avenue.

Officers saw Frazier run inside a rooming house in the 500 block of Mississippi Avenue. The officers followed the man inside the building and found him wearing the same clothes he was described as wearing during the carjacking.

According to police, the victim told officers he met the man downtown and "they had been hanging with him for several hours, which is why they thought it was a good idea to give him a ride."

Frazier had a minor injury to his arm and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

He was later arrested and charged with theft of property and evading arrest.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.