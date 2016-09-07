Catholic Charities of West TN receives $900K to help veterans

For the fourth consecutive year, the Catholic Charities of West Tennessee (CCWTN) has received a Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF) grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The grant, in the amount of $934,000, will allow CCWTN to continue their work in providing housing assistance to homeless veterans and their families in Shelby County.

Although there is a national decrease in the percentage of veterans who find themselves living on the streets, Catholic Charities of West Tennessee said there is still a need for a lot of help for many veterans.

"Significant progress has been made in the efforts to eliminate homelessness of Veterans in Memphis and Shelby County," Michael D. Allen, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of West Tennessee, said. "Nationally, between 2010 and 2016, there has been a 47 percent drop in the rate of homelessness for veterans. In Memphis, we are seeing an increased need in the area of homeless prevention and fewer on-the street homeless veterans. This is progress."

CCWTN administers services to homeless veterans through its St. Sebastian Veteran Services Program.

The program, which was started in October 2013, focuses on veterans who are either homeless or at risk of being homeless. It offers case management, financial counseling, and employment counseling to veterans.

