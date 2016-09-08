Vin-A-Que: the art of wine and swine

Sample fantastic local BBQ, try some domestic and imported wines, and try a local brew or two while listening to great music to support a great cause. Vin-A-Que at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is coming up September 30.

Held outside on the plaza (inside if the weather starts acting up—I’ll do my best!), Vin-A-Que will feature live music by Edgar Stuart as well as a silent auction of jewelry, art, and more. Some of the great grub you can try will be provided by Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Sweet Grass, Bounty on Broad, Babalu Tapas and Tacos and Central BBQ—just to name a few. In addition, fantastic wines, specialty cocktails and Memphis beers will be poured.

Tickets are $75 each.

The money raised goes back to the museum in a way that truly benefits many Memphians--- more than 25,000 of them to be exact.

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has many programs for adults, kids, families, schools and even home-schools. The museum helps to not only teach people about the arts, but improve lives by teaching the arts as well. Founded in 1916, the museum is Tennessee’s largest and oldest art museum.

You can purchase tickets here: https://memphisbrooks.ejoinme.org/VinaQue2016

