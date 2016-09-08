Police: Man arrested after assaulting girlfriend following a C-section

A man is behind bars after his girlfriend told police he assaulted her in the stomach following a C-section.

According to the police affidavit, the victim told police she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, Jason Williams, 22, that became physical.

She said he "came in the living room, where she slept on the couch, and started messing with her."

The argument began, according to police, after she told him she was leaving.

"She advised he dragged her out of the house and left her outside. He punched her on the right side of her stomach," according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she had just had a C-section on March 26 "due to Williams assaulting her," but she said she did not report that assault because she was in fear.

The victim has some scratches to both of her arms and reported some pain in her back and stomach. She was taken to Baptist East.

Williams is charged with two counts of domestic assault-bodily harm. He is scheduled to be in court September 9.

