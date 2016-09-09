Ole Miss remembers the 15th anniversary of 9/11

Just ahead of the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that shook this nation, Ole Miss ROTC cadets and students remembered 9/11 on campus.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Ole Miss ROTC put on a run for the student body.

University of Mississippi Athletics Director Ross Bjork said it was the largest group he has seen participate since the event started.

"It's the 9/11 effect that really just makes every single person, whether they're in a fraternity, sorority, a sports team, ROTC, a staff/faculty member, a member of the athletic department; today, we're all Americans and that's what we remember," Bjork said.

The run began at the Lyceum and continued down University Avenue, around the Oxford Square, and back to campus, where it finished at the Grove stage.

