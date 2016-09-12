High school student raises money for K-9 dog's bulletproof vest

One student at Evangelical Christian School took the extra initiative to ensure a K-9 pal that serves and protects alongside her partner is protected as well.

Mary Katherine Miller worked to raise money to provide a Germantown K-9 officer a bulletproof vest.

Miller raised more than $1,000 to buy the new vest for K-9 Enza, who arrived at the Germantown Police Department in June.

Miller told Germantownnews.com that she wanted "to do something positive to encourage police officers."

It took her about 36 hours to raise the $1,000 needed for the vest.

The vest will arrive in about three to four weeks.

According to patroldog.net, K-9 Enza is a 16-month-old female Belgian Malinois and weighs approximately 65 pounds.

K-9 Enza is a dual-purpose dog that is used by the Germantown Police Department for drug detection and suspect apprehension. However, she is also trained and has the ability to track suspects, lost individuals, and find evidence that has been discarded and thrown away.

K-9 Enza becomes the second dog for the department, but the only dual-purpose dog.

