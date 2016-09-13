Mel Gibson reveals name of sequel to 'Passion of the Christ'

It was the most successful independent film ever made and it took the religious community by storm. The "Passion of the Christ" was released in 2004 and has been a staple for churches, homes, and religious events ever since.

Now, Mel Gibson seems to be working on a sequel that promises more of what the Passion of the Christ gave to viewers.

The Hollywood Reporter spilled the beans on Gibson's secret project of working on the sequel in June. Since then, there has been a buzz about what the title would be and what it may actually consist of and bring to the big screen.

Gibson told pastor Greg Laurie at the SoCal Harvest in Anaheim, California that he would focus on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"Of course, that's a huge undertaking, and it's not The Passion 2- it's called The Resurrection."

Passion of the Christ cost Gibson and his production company $45 million to produce and market, but it brought in $612 million worldwide. It became the highest grossing religious film made, as well as the highest grossing R-rated film at the time.

Gibson and Randall Wallace have teamed together again to work on the project. Wallace and Gibson worked together on Braveheart, where Wallace was nominated for an Oscar and Gibson brought home two Oscars.

However, this isn't Wallace's first religious-themed film. His recent project, Heaven Is For Real, is a Christian-themed film that's based on the book that bears the same name. The story speaks of a 4-year-old pastor's child who said he experienced heaven during emergency surgery.

There is no timeline yet for the production or release of Wallace and Gibson's sequel to the Passion of the Christ.

