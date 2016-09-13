Police search for men who smashed jewelry case, robbed pawn shop - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police search for men who smashed jewelry case, robbed pawn shop

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three men are on the run from police after they robbed the Cash America Pawn shop on South Third Street.

According to police, one man took a hammer and smashed through the glass jewelry case on Saturday. 

Memphis police responded to the hold up alarm where they were told a man smashed through the case while another, armed with a gun, stood as a lookout person near the door.

The men made off with several pieces of jewelry from the case. 

Both men left in a tan or brown Jeep Cherokee that was driven by a third man.

No arrests have been made in this case. 

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

