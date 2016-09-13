Police search for men who smashed jewelry case, robbed pawn shop

Three men are on the run from police after they robbed the Cash America Pawn shop on South Third Street.

According to police, one man took a hammer and smashed through the glass jewelry case on Saturday.

Memphis police responded to the hold up alarm where they were told a man smashed through the case while another, armed with a gun, stood as a lookout person near the door.

The men made off with several pieces of jewelry from the case.

Both men left in a tan or brown Jeep Cherokee that was driven by a third man.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

