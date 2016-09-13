Man, woman who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint still on the run

Memphis police are searching for a man and woman responsible for robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint.

Police said the robbery happened around noon on Sunday, September 11, at the Dollar General located on South Third Street.

According to police, the woman entered the business first and then the man followed. Both individuals picked up some items from the store and made their way to the counter as if they were going to pay.

As the cashier opened the register, the man pointed a black handgun at the cashier while the woman took the money from the register.

Both individuals then ran from the business.

The man was wearing a baseball cap, black shirt, tan pants, and had a handgun.

The woman was wearing a white construction hard hat, lime green safety vest, white shirt, black pants, and boots.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are asked to contact police.

