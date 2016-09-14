MPD: Woman stabs man with scissors over spilled coffee

The issue of some spilled coffee turned violent when a man said he was stabbed with scissors after being accused of spilling coffee on the kitchen floor.

According to Memphis Police Department, the man said he had just made some coffee for himself and Lareesia Wright, 25.

He told police as he was drinking his coffee outside on the patio, Wright came out and began accusing him of spilling coffee on the kitchen floor. He denied spilling anything and said it must have been the other individual living in the home, located in the 8000 block of Kamin Lane.

According to police records, Wright and the man went into the kitchen with the other woman who lived in the home to see the spill. Wright then began cursing the man.

He told police he tried to leave the kitchen, and that is when Wright pushed him and continued cursing him.

After making his way into the garage, Wright followed him while continuing to curse him and push him.

"(Victim) advised he then turned and told Wright to stop hitting him," the affidavit said. "(Victim) advised Wright struck him in his facial area with an open hand. (Victim) advised he then pushed Wright away from him to put distance between the two. (Victim) advised that is when he felt a sharp pain in his back. (Victim) advised when he turned toward Wright, who had what appeared to be a pair of scissors in her hand in a raised position as if she was about to strike him again."

He said Wright then yelled "(Expletive) I'm about to stab you in your (expletive) eye."

After struggling with Wright over the scissors and the attack, he told officers he was able to finally get away.

Lareesia Wright has been charged with aggravated assault and is in jail on a $25,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court September 21.

