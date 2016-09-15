Children witness mother shot and killed during Bolivar murder, suicide

Law enforcement agents are investigating a murder-suicide that began in Bolivar at around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday and ended in Chester County. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the investigation.

According to police, Camille Thompson's estranged husband, Johntate Thompson, attempted to block her in with his car while Camille, 26, was driving on Pleasant Creek Lane, near Bull Market. When she attempted to get away from him by driving around his car, Johntate, 24, shot Camille multiple times. He then got out of the car, walked up to it, and shot Camille several more times before leaving.

District Attorney Mike Dunavant said Camille's mother, former candidate for Bolivar city councilwoman Rev. Barbara Fitzhugh, was following her daughter in a separate vehicle when the incident took place.

Fitzhugh said she was following her daughter to take her children to school because Johntate had come to the house that morning to talk to Camille, but she refused to speak to him.

After police said Johntate shot Camille and took off in his gold Nissan Altima, Fitzhugh said she attempted to run him over, but he pointed the gun at her. He did not fire shots at Fitzhugh.

The man then took off and led Bolivar police, Hardeman County Sheriff's Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol on a high speed chase on Highway 100 that ended in Chester County. Police said Johntate then pulled over at a dead end near Chickasaw State Park on Sand Road and shot himself in the temple.

Fitzhugh said her daughter was still in the driver's seat when she was shot. Fitzhugh got the two children, ages 7 and 6, out of the vehicle. The children were not injured.

Camille's mother, Fitzhugh, is the creator of the Unity in the Streets organization in Bolivar. Camille leaves behind four children.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.