MPD: Woman points gun at driver during road rage encounter

A woman found herself behind bars after police said she followed another driver, cut her off in traffic, and pulled a gun on her...all over a traffic light.

According to the affidavit, a road rage incident at Holmes Road and Whitworth Street on Wednesday started with a woman trying to back up after stopping at a red light.

Police arrested Taylor Davis, 24, and charged her with aggravated assault after the frightening road rage encounter that left a woman trying desperately to get away and get to safety.

The victim told police that she stopped at the intersection on a yellow light. She "advised she had to back up in traffic and the red vehicle was behind her so she blew her horn to signal she was backing."

The affidavit said Davis, who was driving the red vehicle, blew the horn back at the woman.

"When the light turned green, (victim) proceeding south on Millbranch and the red compact vehicle with an unknown female black driver was driving closely on (victim) bumper and she changed lanes to the right."

After the victim changed lanes in an attempt to get away, Davis "jumped in front of (victim), cutting her off, and stopped in the middle of traffic."

The victim again tried to get away by changing lanes and Davis pulled beside the victim and "rolled down the passenger side window and pointed a small caliber black gun at (victim)" while she was saying something that the victim could not hear.

Davis then pulled off and drove into the driveway of a home in the 5000 block of Cresser and went inside the house.

Davis was released on a $15,000 bond Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

