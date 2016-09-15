Police: Woman tries to run ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend off the road

It was quite a frightening experience when one woman told police her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend made several efforts to try to kill her.

According to the police affidavit, the woman said she was driving northbound on Perry, near Dunn Road, with another passenger in the car. However, it was a sight that she saw in the rear view mirror that shook her.

"(Victim) looked in her rear view mirror and observed her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, Kierra Williams, 25, approaching her at a high rate of speed, operating a gray Infiniti G35," the affidavit says.

Police said Williams used her car to ram the victim's car from the back with her Nissan Altima that she was driving. The victim told police that Williams was trying to run her off the road.

The woman said she stopped and tried to back away from Williams because she was in fear for her life. But, Williams was not done, according to police records.

"(Victim) says that Williams then passed her vehicle on her driver's side, did a U-turn on Perry Road, and accelerated toward (victim's) car at a high rate of speed. (Victim) says that William's vehicle struck her vehicle head-on," according to the affidavit.

The woman and her passenger were taken to Methodist Central Hospital and said they were in "substantial" pain. Both had injuries to their neck and back.

"She was trying to kill us," the victim said.

Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

She was released the following day on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court September 29.

