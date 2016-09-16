'Get on out' MFD video teaches children safety

The Memphis Fire Department created a video for the State Fire Marshal's Office video contest that is aimed at teaching children how to respond in the event of a fire emergency.

According to MFD, fire mortality rates in Tennessee are at the lowest they have ever been. But, that's not stopping MFD from trying to make the rate even lower and save more lives.

With a jingle provided by the State Fire Marshal's Office, help from Izzy the Dalmatian, and an appearance from Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat, children are taught in a fun and creative way what to do when a fire happens.

"So remember kids, when you hear your smoke alarm go off, let's get low and go, get on out," Sweat tells children in the video. Sweat also reminds children that after getting out of the room and out of harm's way, they should go to their safe meeting place.

The video shows children hearing a fire alarm, smelling smoke, and then getting on their hands and knees and crawling out of the room.

It's a message the Memphis Fire Department hopes will spread and will save lives.

