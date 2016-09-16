Police: 2 arrested after gun found in child's backpack

Two men are behind bars after police discovered a gun and pills in a child's backpack.

According to Memphis Police Department, officers saw a 2007 Toyota Camry going northbound on Sycamore View from Pleasant View. The officers stopped the vehicle because the license tag was registered to a 2001 Lexus L43 and not to a Toyota Camry.

The driver, Tecarlious Hearn, 29, had a revoked TN driver's license and a current warrant out on him. Officers arrested Hearn for the warrant and for driving on a revoked driver's license.

While officers were searching the car and taking inventory of items in the car because it was going to be towed, police located a semi-automatic AK-47 style handgun hidden inside a child's backpack.

Officers also discovered Xanax on the passenger, Deontae J. Teal, 29. Teal also had an active warrant on him and was trying to hide his identity from officers.

According to the affidavit, Teal gave officers a fake name, birthday, and social security number in an attempt to hide his identity.

"Passenger Deontae Teal denied ownership of the firearm, found inside the backpack, after claiming the weapon belongs to 'us both,'" the affidavit said.

Hearn told police the weapon was not his and that Teal got into the vehicle with the backpack.

Hearn has a prior conviction in February 2015 for Theft of Property over $1,000.

Hearn was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, driving with a revoked driver's license, and violation of vehicle registration. He has a $10,000 bond and is scheduled in for court on September 19.

Teal was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of controlled substance with the intent to man/del/sell, possession of deadly weapon with the intent to commit a crime, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is in jail on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled in court September 19.

