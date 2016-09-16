Police: Boy saves mom from knife-wielding attacker

A bad situation could have turned out much worse if it were not for the heroic actions of a woman's son.

The woman is giving credit to her son for fending off an attacker, and for saving her life.

Anthony Barnes, 51, is accused of standing over his girlfriend with a knife while she was sleeping in the home they shared.

According to police, when the woman screamed, it caught the attention of her son.

Police said when she screamed, Barnes stabbed her in the right shoulder.

Her son rushed to help his mother.

Police said Barnes yelled "this is the last time," before the victim's son pulled Barnes away from his mother. When the boy began pulling Barnes off his mother, Barnes "turned around and began to fight with him," according to the affidavit.

The boy received multiple cuts and injuries from his battle with Barnes.

According to police, Barnes left after fighting with the boy and told them "I'll kill y'all."

Barnes is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and is due in court September 19.

