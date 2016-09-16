Germantown PD make additional car burglary arrests

Two men are in jail in connection to multiple Germantown auto burglaries and thefts, according to Germantown Police Department.

Germantown residents are on edge after five auto burglaries happened in just one night. But, automobile owners made it easy for the thieves by leaving the cars unlocked.

Thieves breaking into cars has been a concern in Germantown, but the police department has made more arrests for those believed to be responsible.

Germantown Police Department announced they had arrested two individuals for auto burglary early Friday morning.

Police responded to an auto burglary call in progress at 3 a.m. Friday in the 8100 block of Savannah Way.

"Two suspects were observed breaking into a work truck and leaving the scene in a gold Chevrolet Suburban. Officers located the Suburban on C.D. Smith, at which time both suspects exited the vehicle and ran through the back lawn of a residence in the 8100 block of C.D. Smith Road," GPD wrote on their Facebook page.

Terrance Kirk, 37, and William Canada, 33, were taken into custody by police.

GPD said the two stole approximately $10,000 worth of construction equipment and power tools from the burglaries. Those items were discovered in the vehicle they were driving at the time of their arrest.

Both men have been charged with burglary, evading arrest, possession of burglary tools, and theft of property over $1,000. Detectives said more charges are pending against the two individuals.

Detectives also obtained a search warrant for the vehicle the suspect was driving. While executing that search warrant, officers discovered numerous items, including two handguns. The electronic items, handguns, and identification documents found in the vehicle have been liked to four additional auto burglaries in Germantown and eight thefts in Memphis.

These are not the first suspects Germantown PD have put behind bars recently for breaking into vehicles.

Germantown police arrested three other individuals earlier in the week for auto burglary.

Jeremiah Smith, 23, Louis Carlisle, 31, were arrested and charged with auto burglary and aggravated burglary.

In addition, Eddie L. Turner, 22, has also been arrested earlier this week for auto burglary.

