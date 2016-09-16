MPD: 18-year-old pushes woman against van, rapes her

An 18-year-old is behind bars after a woman told police he raped her.

According to the police affidavit, the woman told police she was outside her home on Breckenwood Drive talking with an acquaintance known as 'CJ.'

She told police while they were talking, he grabbed her and "tried to pull her to the backyard," as she yelled at the man to stop.

The suspect did not successfully get her pulled into the backyard, but this did not deter him.

He "pushed her against the van, which was parked under the carport," according to the affidavit. He then raped her.

The victim later identified the man to police as Charles Martin Rockiemore, Jr. as the person who attacked her.

Rockiemore is charged with two counts of rape and is due in court September 19.

