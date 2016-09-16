Enrollment soon to open for MPD Police Clergy Academy

Are you a member of the clergy? Are you interested in learning more about the Memphis Police Department? You're in luck.

Memphis Police Department will soon open its enrollment for their March 2017 session Police Clergy Academy.

The academy will hold Thursday evenings, March 2-30, for two hours each session.

Each session will be from 6-8 p.m.

Clergy members who are interested in the academy, or learning more, can receive an application or get their questions answered by contacting Officer Tadario Holmes at 901-620-1943 or email at: tadario.holmes@memphistn.gov.

Enrollment opens November 1 and all applicants will be required to complete an interview process and background check.

