MPD: Man arrested pushing shopping cart of stolen goods

A man is behind bars after investigators said he used a strange way to transport his stolen items from the store he burglarized.

According to Memphis Police Department, Vejay Slater, 41, was arrested after he was spotted by police officers pushing the stolen goods down the street in a shopping cart also stolen from the store.

MPD said the business alarm went off at the Dollar General located on South Third Street near Shelby Drive on Sunday night around 10 p.m.

When police arrived at the location, they said the officers saw the back door of the business was open.

"Officers searched the area and found Vejay Slater pushing a yellow shopping cart eastbound on Delta Road, filled with various items," according to the police affidavit.

Police say he tried to run when officers attempted to arrest him.

"After a foot chase, Slater was caught and returned to the scene of the burglary," the affidavit said.

The store manager identified the items in the shopping cart as items that had been stolen from the store.

Slater was arrested and charged with burglary of a business. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.