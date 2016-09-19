MPD: Beer bottle, brick, and fence post used in brawl

It was a brawl that all began with a beer can, according to Memphis Police Department.

A man and woman are both behind bars after they used whatever they could get their hands on to fight each other.

According to the police affidavit, Earl Jackson, 56, and Takaso Richardson,27, got into a fight when Jackson threw a beer can at Richardson, which hit her.

Richardson then retaliated by hitting Jackson with a glass beer bottle in the head, causing Jackson to have a gash to the left side of his forehead that was approximately four inches long.

However, the fight didn't end there, according to the police affidavit.

Jackson threw a brick at Richardson, hitting her on the left arm and causing lacerations and scratches. He then picked up two knives and attacked Richardson.

According to the police affidavit, Richardson then grabbed a three-foot fence post to retaliate against Jackson.

When police arrived, they saw Richardson with the fence post in her hand and found the two knives Jackson had used in the fight.

Both individuals suffered injuries from the fight, but Richardson was treated on the scene and did not need to go to the hospital. Jackson, however, was transported in non-critical condition to Regional Medical Center.

Both individuals were also placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault. They're both in jail with $25,000 bonds.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Richardson is scheduled to be in court on September 26.

