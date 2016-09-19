Bartlett police debut new pink badges for breast cancer awareness

Bartlett Police Department officers are taking an extra measure to show their support for breast cancer awareness month.

The officers are using their own money to purchase pink badges. The badges will be worn during the month of October to raise awareness for breast cancer.

They debuted their new badges on their Facebook page, complete with the hashtag #prettyinpink.

According to statistics, approximately one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. That equals approximately 12 percent of women in the United States.

In 2016, an estimated 246,660 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. and about 2,600 new cases are expected to be diagnosed in men.

Other than skin cancer, statistics show that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women.

You can click here to learn more about breast cancer statistics, or contact the American Cancer Society for resources and more information.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.