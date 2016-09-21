Bartlett PD investigating vandalism at gazebo

The Bartlett Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they believe to be responsible for vandalism of the neighborhood's gazebo in the 6400 block of Gillia Circle North.

The suspect was caught on surveillance vandalizing the property.

According to police, the person may also be responsible for damage to vehicles in the neighborhood.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'9'' tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He is thin build and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

If you can help police identify the man, please call Bartlett Police Department at 901-386-5529.

