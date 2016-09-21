Elementary school students celebrate 'Day of Peace'

Each year hundreds of students and individuals gather at events across the world to promote peace for the U.N. International Day of Peace.

September 21, 2016 is the International Day of Peace and kindergarten, first, and second grade students at Pleasant Hill Elementary in Olive Branch, Mississippi, participated in activities that promoted peace.

But, the students were not the only ones getting in on the day. In Southaven, approximately 100 people gathered for a march at Millbranch and Stateline Road.

International Day of Peace was initiated by the United Nations Resolution in 1981. The International Day of Peace is also known as Peace Day.

The United Nations General Assembly voted in 2001 unanimously to designate International Day of Peace as a time of non-violence and cease-fire.

"Every year on the International Day of Peace, the United Nations calls on warring parties to lay down their arms and observe a 24-hour global ceasefire," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said. "The symbolism of a day without fighting is a crucial reminder that conflict can and must come to an end. But peace is about much more than putting weapons aside. It is about building a global society in which people live free from poverty and share the benefits of prosperity. It is about growing together and supporting each other as a universal family."

This year's theme is "The Sustainable Development Goals: Building Blocks for Peace."

