Fire Museum releases fun musical video promoting fire safety

It's an entertaining way to get the attention of people, but a video released by the Fire Museum of Memphis is not only part of a contest, it proclaims a life saving message.

The music video features firefighters as band members, complete with a drummer, singers, and guitars. Even better, the flaming hot background makes the set complete.

But, "Close the Door" is more than a musical jingle in a fun video.

Fire officials hope it's a message that will stick with people and remind them of an important key factor when they're faced with a fire.

