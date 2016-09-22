JCPenney expanding merchandise, selling appliances

Three JCPenney stores are looking to provide a new section in their stores, and all three JCPenney stores are in the Mid-South.

JCPenney is looking at getting into the appliance business and will be offering an appliance section in their stores.

JCPenney at Wolfchase Galleria, Centennial Commons, and Southaven Towne Center are all getting the new department.

The appliance departments are expected to open in the Mid-South on Friday.

Across the nation, a total of 500 stores will eventually feature the new department and the roll out for it all is expected to be completed early this fall.

JCPenny's CEO, Marvin Ellison, is seen as the driving force behind this expansion. He is an alumnus of the University of Memphis.

