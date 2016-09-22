Record cleared for woman charged in murder of nurse

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich's office indicted three people in the shooting death of Methodist Le Bonheur nurse David Santucci Tuesday.

Shelby Co. DA indicts 3 in shooting death of nurse

The Mid-South was shocked when a nurse was shot to death while walking home in Downtown Memphis. Now, the mother of the victim said she has forgiven those responsible and she credits her faith with helping her find the ability to forgive the killers.

Mother of murdered nurse credits faith with helping her forgive

David Santucci was killed while walking to his car in 2013 (SOURCE: Family)

A woman who initially pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of a Le Bonheur Children's Hospital nurse has now been cleared of all charges.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the charges and clear Jerrica Norfleet's record.

Norfleet was indicted on charges of accessory after the fact, to wit, first-degree murder.

There were others charged in the murder. Her charges carried a one to six year prison sentence. Now, all of that will be cleared.

Dondre Johnson, 21, was convicted in killing David Santucci outside Pearl's Oyster House in August 2013.

Mario Patterson was also indicted in charges of murder in the perpetration of an attempted robbery.

Santucci was walking to his car after attending a party when Johnson and Patterson confronted him. They demanded money and then shot him. Norfleet told investigators she was waiting in the car when the shooting happened.

Johnson, along with two others, admitted killing Santucci while looking for a random person to rob.

He faces in life in prison.

