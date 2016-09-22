Preschool students get a special visit from Bartlett police, firefighters

Some preschoolers received a chance to meet some of Bartlett's heroes.

On Wednesday, Bartlett police officers and Bartlett firefighters stopped by and gave a visit to the students at the First Baptist Preschool.

They were able to see inside an ambulance and even meet the K-9 officer as well.

Complete with their own plastic firefighter helmet, the preschool students were able to meet firefighters and police officers in a fun and educational way.

