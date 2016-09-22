First woman from Memphis enlists in Army infantry

Memphis has enlisted its first female to become part of the United States Army infantry.

Kathryn "Katie" O'Bannon has been sworn in as the first female to enlist as an infantry soldier in the U.S. Army from the MEPS in Memphis, according to her mother.

O'Bannon was recruited by Sgt. Jacob Edwards from Corinth.

There are very few females in the Army's infantry and O'Bannon has become one of them.

O'Bannon graduated from Kossuth High School in Corinth.

"She wants to serve her country for one, and she wants to be a part of history being one of the first female infantry soldiers," Toni Garcia O'Bannon, Kathryn's mother, said. "She has always been adventurous, wants to see the world, and her ultimate goal is to become a pilot."

O'Bannon, 18, from Southaven, MS, follows in the line of trailblazers who have paved the path for women to enlist in areas within the United States military that have been exclusively for males.

O'Bannon will join those such as Tammy Grace Barnett who, according to the Army Times, was the Army's first female infantry recruit.

The infantry was one of multiple MOSs that opened its doors and welcomed females, beginning April 1 of this year.

Military MOS occupations, such as infantry, have long been closed to females.

She will leave January 31 for Fort Benning, Georgia for basic training and AIT.

