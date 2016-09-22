FedEx to deliver backpacks to students

They are certainly among the best when it comes to delivery and getting packages to arrive on time, but FedEx is going to make a special kind of delivery Friday. It a delivery that is aimed at making the educational experience a little easier for some students.

FedEx team members will be handing out 1,000 backpacks to students at Booker T. Washington High School and LaRose Elementary School.

The event is part of the FedEx Cares global giving platform.

According to the FedEx website, "FedEx is investing $200 million in over 200 global communities by 2020 to create opportunities and deliver solutions for people around the world."

So far, according to their website, the company has invested $61.6 million of the $200 million, well on their way to reaching their goal.

The program enables FedEx to help those in their communities by volunteering and through monetary donations.

