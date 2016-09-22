MPD: Man and woman on the run after Subway robbery

The Memphis Police Department said a man and woman are wanted in connection to a robbery of Subway in the 3800 block of Shelby Drive.

Police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, a man and woman went into the Subway.

The woman ordered a drink while the man stood behind her in line. After the employee opened the cash register, police said the man pulled out a black handgun and demanded money.

The man and woman took the money from the register and ran from the scene on foot.

The man is described as a black male, early 30s, wearing a blue baseball hat, black long sleeve shirt, black pants, and a black watch.

The woman is described as a black female, early 30s, wearing sunglasses, big earrings, a white T-shirt, and white pants.

If you know these individuals, you are asked to contact police.

