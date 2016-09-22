MPD: Man and woman on the run after Subway robbery

Memphis City Council members cracked down on alarm abuse, and now their proposal made its way across the street to Shelby County Commissioners.More >>
Memphis City Council members cracked down on alarm abuse, and now their proposal made its way across the street to Shelby County Commissioners.More >>
It has been a year since Kennedy Odom shared her story about her medical mystery involving her braces, now she's learning her body is allergic to even more things than doctors originally thought.More >>
It has been a year since Kennedy Odom shared her story about her medical mystery involving her braces, now she's learning her body is allergic to even more things than doctors originally thought.More >>
A homeowner refused to let an alleged thief steal his belongings or attack him.More >>
A homeowner refused to let an alleged thief steal his belongings or attack him.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the individuals responsible for the robbery of a fast food restaurantMore >>
Memphis police are searching for the individuals responsible for the robbery of a fast food restaurantMore >>
An apartment caught fire in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An apartment caught fire in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>