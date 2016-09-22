MPD: Auto burglary suspects still on the run

Memphis police are investigating a string of auto burglaries in the Gardens of River Oaks subdivision on Garden River Cove and River Oaks Road.

Police said on Saturday, September 10, officers responded to multiple motor vehicle calls in the area at around 4:30 a.m.

Police spoke to multiple victims who said they had left their cars unlocked.

Their vehicles were ransacked and items were stolen from the vehicles.

Home surveillance cameras captured the suspects on video. Investigators are hoping the images can help them put names with the faces and capture those responsible for the burglaries.

If you have any information on the identify of these individuals caught on camera, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

