MPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle from parking garage

Memphis police released photos of a man wanted for vehicle theft.

Police said on Sunday, September 18, a man stole a vehicle at 21 Mina Street in downtown Memphis. The vehicle was parked in a parking garage.

Police said the man entered the vehicle through the front passenger door and drove it out of the garage.

The man is described as a black male, no visible tattoos, and was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black work boots, and weighed about 150 lbs.

If you have any information on the man, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

