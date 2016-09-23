WMC's Andrew Kozak reflects on national weather conference

I recently spent nearly a week in Norfolk, VA among my peers, colleagues and fellow weather-enthusiasts for the National Weather Association’s annual conference. It was a chance to explore new ways of broadcasting weather, look at brand new technology, and discuss new and innovative ways to track severe storms.

This year’s conference had the theme “Better Science, Better Communication, Better Results”.

The science part was fascinating. GOES-R goes online in about 6 weeks, and will be the next generation of satellites to help forecast in real-time. The GOES-R series will provide 34 atmospheric, land, ocean, solar and space weather products for us to look at. What does this mean for you? Well, in addition to all of the great forecasting tools we currently have, we’ll be able to use the latest, greatest, and most cutting edge technology. This will come in handy even more so during our severe weather season.

The communication part was equally as important to me. Social media has been the rule for communicating (next to TV of course) weather information to you for years now. It was interesting to hear from other broadcast meteorologists how they effectively send info out in their cities. I definitely learned a thing or two about sharing videos and viewer pictures during severe weather. Communicating with the National Weather Service is very important as well. Thankfully, here in Memphis we have a great relationship with our local office and continue to share information and reports during severe weather situation.

Our latest graphics and technology were presented as well. I’m really excited about all the cool new features that we having brewing for you in the WMC Weather Center!

Overall, it was a fantastic experience and a great opportunity to network with like-minded meteorologists who are dedicated to keeping you safe and informed. The continuing education part helped me understand new ways of forecasting, and I learned a thing or two about our cutting edge technology! Over the next few months you’ll see some of the latest weather tools rolled out for you. Stay tuned!

