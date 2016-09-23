Jackson Generals enter 4-year agreement with Arizona Diamondbacks

After bringing home the Southern League Championship to West Tennessee on September 15, fans of the Jackson Generals minor league team will see a change for the 2017 season.

However, players and those affiliated with the team will experience more of the change than fans.

After spending a decade as the affiliate for the Seattle Mariners, the Mariners have parted ways with the Generals and Generals have a new team.

The Jackson Generals and Arizona Diamondbacks finalized a four-year player development contract, which will take the team through at least 2020 as an affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

Jackson Generals Manager Jason Compton said he is excited about the opportunity for the Generals to be the Double-A affiliate for the Diamondbacks.

"We are very excited about this partnership with the Diamondbacks and what the future has in store for baseball in Jackson," Compton said. "Arizona has consistently brought some of baseball's top prospects through the Southern League, and the organization is also committed to being a staple in the community. Our fans have a lot to look forward to."

The two teams have a successful history separately, and now the fans and Generals alike hope the two coming together will bring even more success to West Tennessee.

"I speak on behalf of the entire Diamondbacks organization when I saw we are ecstatic for our new partnership with the Jackson Generals," Mike Bell, Diamondbacks Director of Player Development, said. "We have the same priorities: community, character in people and players, and, of course, winning. We are excited to continue the Generals' winning tradition and look forward to immersing ourselves in the great Jackson community."

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won five division titles in the National League West and came home as World Series champions in 2001.

Jackson took home its first championship under the name West Tennessee Diamond Jaxx in 2000, the year before the Diamondbacks captured the World Series.

The Generals also captured the West Division title in 1999 as the West Tennessee Diamond Jaxx. They also won the North Division Championship in 2005, shutting out the Carolina Mudcats 3-0 in the series. They once again brought home the North Division Championship in 2012 after defeating the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The team has a total of two league championships and five division championships under their belt as they enter their term with the Diamondbacks.

The Generals began play in Jackson in 1998 as the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. They stayed with the Cubs until 2007, when the team became the Double-A affiliate of the Mariners.

After 2010, the team was rebranded as the Jackson Generals.

The Mariners took on the Arkansas Travelers, in the Texas League, as its Double-A affiliate.

